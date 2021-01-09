The Challenge's Jordan Wiseley Disputes Ex Tori Deal's Claims About Their Break Up

It's a he said, she said situation.
Jordan Wiseley of The Challenge took to his Instagram Story to dispute allegations that ex Tori Deal made about their breakup.
Jordan and Tori announced last November that they had split up after getting engaged in April 2019. On Jan. 7, Tori went on the Chicks in the Office podcast, where she claimed that she had "begged" Jordan to stay with her before the two decided to part ways officially last year. However, on his Jan. 8 Instagram Story, Jordan seemingly hinted that Tori's version of events wasn't entirely accurate, telling his followers, "I watched some of the interview and it's certainly news to me."
He added, "I've been pretty silent about Tori and I's split because I thought it was something really special and very deep and ours and I didn't want to just give that away."
He also said it was "disappointing" to see that their breakup had become so publicized.
The couple met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017, and got engaged two years later. Tori went on to compete on The Challenge: Double Agents in 2020 without Jordan. She told the Chicks in the Office podcast that they used that time away from one another to reevaluate their relationship.
"I would [say], 'Let's try to work it out,'" she told the podcast. "And we had this moment where were like, alright, I'm going to go on the show, you're going to stay home, let's see what happens, let's see if this distance will help us."
Unfortunately, the distance only solidified the fact that their relationship was coming to an end.
"COVID really was hard on us," Tori said. "We were just like fighting all the time. When we lived with each other, we were just on top of each other. So it was like a big step back from that stress and obviously when I came home, we broke up really soon when I came home."
During Tori's time on The Challenge without Jordan last year, some fans speculated that she had cheated on him with contestant Fessy Shafaat. Tori shut down those rumors on her Instagram Story earlier this week.
"Uhmmm... I see how this is all being edited... but just because Fessy admits he's attracted to me doesn't mean I cheated," she wrote. "I never cheated on Jordan. So everyone needs to chill out."