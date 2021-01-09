Kim & KanyeTaylor SwiftKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Dua Lipa Kisses Her Signature Brown Hair Goodbye and Reveals a Dramatic Blonde 'Do

The "Levitating" singer kicked off 2021 with a major makeover! See her epic hair transformation below.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 09, 2021 6:09 PMTags
BeautyHairMakeoverCelebritiesStyle Collective HairTransformation
Watch: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Grammy Winner Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has kissed her brunette hair goodbye!

The "Fever" singer made heads turn on Friday night when she debuted a jaw-dropping makeover on social media. Best known for her dark brown hair color, the Grammy winner decided to switch things up in 2021 by revealing a dramatic blonde 'do.

While the 25-year-old beauty chameleon has rocked lighter locks before, this is the first time she's opted for something a bit deeper. Her new hair color looks like a mix between a golden blonde and a chestnut blonde.

Along with dyeing her hair, Dua also returned to her other roots: She brought back her famous bob! That's right, the Future Nostalgia singer not only went blonde but she chopped off her long locks and even got blunt bangs.

"new year same me soz [aka sorry]," Dua captioned her Twitter and Instagram post, alongside a series of images of her new 'do.

photos
Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

See Dua's major makeover in our gallery below! Plus, check out other stars' epic hair transformations, including Keke Palmer's new mullet, Ariana Grande's subtle, yet glam change and many more.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Getty Images/Instagram
Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Walter McBride/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Julius Michael / Instagram
Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Getty Images; AKM-GSI
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

Instagram; Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.

Jackson Lee/Splash News; Twitter
Zayn Malik

The former One Direction singer debuted a pink 'do a day before Valentine's Day 2016.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Instagram
Anne Hathaway

The actress debuted a new, blonde hairstyle on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2016.

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
Zendaya

The Disney Channel actress debuts a new blond pixie cut in January 2016 and sported it at the launch of her new shoe collection, Daya by Zendaya, hosted by WE tv's David Tutera CELEBrations at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter Drama

2

Inside Kim Kardashian & Family's Last Day Filming KUWTK

3

Jessica White Accuses Nick Cannon of Hiding Brittany Bell's Pregnancy

To see even more celebrity transformations, click here to take a look at all of the stars who gave themselves makeovers during quarantine.

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter Drama

2

Inside Kim Kardashian & Family's Last Day Filming KUWTK

3

Jessica White Accuses Nick Cannon of Hiding Brittany Bell's Pregnancy

4

15 Downton Abbey Secrets Revealed

5

Jason Sudeikis Is "Heartbroken" Over Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde