Finished Bridgerton? Here's What You Should Watch Next

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

It's been over two weeks since Bridgerton dropped on Netflix and it's still all that anyone can talk about.

Between the incredible orchestral versions of your favorite pop songs and those steamy sex scenes, it's safe to say that the Netflix period drama has taken the world by storm. No, literally, the show has been projected to reach 63 million households within 28 days of its debut.

We were among those households who devoured the series and we're here to tell you that we'll never listen to Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" the same. (If you know, you know.)

However, having binged the series so quickly, we were left itching for a new show that would inspire us the way Bridgerton has.

While Bridgerton is definitely captivating and brilliantly done, it isn't the first period drama to capture the world's attention.

For starters, there is Downton Abbey, the upstairs-downstairs drama that won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries and the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries. Hey, before there was a Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) there was Violet, the Dowager Countess (Dame Maggie Smith).