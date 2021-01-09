Why The View Co-Hosts Are Struggling to "Clear the Air" as Meghan McCain Returns

Watch : Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain "I Did Not Miss You."

The ladies of The View are struggling to feel connected as they continue working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source exclusively tells E! News that not being able to film the daytime talk show in person is contributing to a sense of increased tension, especially as Meghan McCain returns from maternity leave. The insider explains, "There has always been a sense of family behind the scenes at The View, but it has been harder to maintain that camaraderie amongst the show's hosts while producing the show remotely."

Prior to the pandemic, the insider says Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Meghan were prevented from "hiding from each other" on the Manhattan set, which the source describes as "much smaller than similar studios."

"The women typically start their mornings together in hair and make-up before passionately sharing their opinions," the source continues. "Then once the show goes off the air, the panelists all walk off set together, and there is almost always a post-show meeting—allowing the hosts to smooth over any tension that may have bubbled over during the day's episode."