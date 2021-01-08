Inside Kim, Khloe and Family's Last Day Filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians

It's the end of an era for the Kardashian-Jenner family.
And no, we're not doing amazing, sweetie, because Kim Kardashian just revealed that today, Jan. 8, marks Keeping Up With the Kardashians' last day of filming ever.
As if that wasn't sad enough, the mother of four also documented the final time she'd wear her E! mic, posting a video to her Instagram Story Friday afternoon with KUWTK's audio tech. "You guys, this is Erin Paxton," Kim said while filming. "This is our last Keeping Up With the Kardashians' miking of life."
Kim captured a snapshot of her mom and sister's longtime microphone packs, too. "Look!" she told her followers, showing mics labeled with the names of Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner alongside her own.
"Don't cry!" Kim added after Erin said she might. From there, the SKIMS owner continued to share videos to her Instagram Story, and soon, she was showing off a sentimental last lunch.
In true Kardashian form, this was no regular lunch. Laid out before Kim was a grand table covered in gorgeous flowers and carefully arranged place settings, topped with cookies that indicated where everyone—including Scott Disick, Rob Kardashian, Corey Gamble and all of the Kardashian-Jenner kiddos—should sit.
The best part? Each cookie depicted a different family member's face.
Kim walked alongside the sprawling table, pointing out the treats dedicated to her kids, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.
Khloe also documented the scene. "Our last day of shooting," she said while filming a video for her Instagram Story. "Look how cute these cookies are!"
Psalm was caught on camera with a giant cookie in hand, and later, so was Khloe's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. "How is it?" the Good American owner asked her.
The final day of filming KUWTK comes after E! and the Kardashian-Jenner family announced on Sept. 8 that season 20 would mark the show's last.
"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.
"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who've spent countless hours filming our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!"
E! added in a statement, "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together."
