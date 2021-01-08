Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Kristen Doute Says She's "Really Nervous" About Fertility Concerns

Watch : Kristen Doute's 1st Interview Since "Vanderpump Rules" Firing

Kristen Doute got candid about her potential fertility struggle on social media.

On Jan. 8, the former Vanderpump Rules star spoke on her Instagram Story about health concerns she hopes will not impact her chances of getting pregnant.

Kristen, 37, explained that she had to wait quite a while for an appointment with her gynecologist due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made her particularly anxious as she wanted clear answers on whether or not she would be able to get pregnant.

"I've had really off cycles lately and it's been making me really nervous because of my age," the reality star said. "Going in to [the gynecologist], we were not able to do the tests we were hoping for so it really stressed me out and kind of broke my f--king heart, but we did the best we could with what we could do."

Kristen began dating Alex Menache last year. In May, a source told Us Weekly that Alex wants to get married and have kids with Kristen soon.

She added, "Good news on those fronts, and we're just gonna keep track of what we need to keep track of and catch up again in a couple months."

Kristen also clarified in a comment posted on her story, "It's just been a lot of anticipatory anxiety for the last two months of the unknown of what was going on with my body."