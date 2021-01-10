Kim & KanyeTaylor SwiftKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir's Most Extravagant Celebrations Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Gucci Mane's $1 million push present for Keyshia Ka'Oir is only one of the many extravagant moments the Hollywood couple has experienced during their relationship.

Watch: Gucci Mane Rocks Gucci on 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

When you love big, you give big!

It's no secret that Gucci Mane is crazy about his wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis. Happily married since October 2017, the couple recently celebrated a big milestone in their relationship when welcoming their first child together in December.

But on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the 40-year-old rapper made headlines when he gifted his wife with $1 million. The reason? He wanted to deliver a special push present to the CEO of Ka'oir Cosmetics after delivering a baby boy named Ice Davis.

So what is Keyshia going to spend her money on? Your guess is as good as ours. But throughout their relationship, the couple has thrown lavish celebrations and unforgettable themed parties that would have any fan begging for an invite.

In fact, these two can't help but showcase their fabulous life everywhere they go including red carpets and sporting events.

photos
Celebrity Couples We Admire

"The best wife in the world," Gucci shared on Instagram when celebrating his wife's 36th birthday. "I love you and adore you Mrs. Davis. You are amazing. I am a lucky man.".

Let the birthday celebrations continue by scrolling down to see just some of the pair's extravagant milestones.

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Before becoming husband and wife, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir enjoyed a rehearsal dinner that included the presentation of his and hers 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraiths. Not bad for a pre-wedding gift. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV
Wedding Day

Filmed for a BET special, Gucci and Keyshia's star-studded $1.7 million Miami wedding featured special guests including Diddy, Monica, Big Sean and many more. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
MTV Video Music Awards 2018

A classic suit and tie and little black dress? Not for these two! The couple always turn heads on the red carpet and MTV's annual show was no different. Gucci wore Gucci while Keyshia sported a bejeweled bodysuit with feathered sleeves and hems. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
BET Hip Hop Awards 2018

When it comes to stylish power couples, make sure Gucci and Keyshia are on our list. 

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
NBA All Star Game 2019

Some people wears jeans and a jersey to basketball games. For Gucci and Keyshia, they show their team support in other fierce ways. 

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci
Milan Fashion Week

When this pair gets a front-row seat at one of the biggest fashion shows of the year, you better believe they're going to turn up the style. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Birthday Extravaganzas

When someone in the family is celebrating a milestone birthday, you can count on an unforgettable party. When Keyshia celebrated her daughter's 15th birthday last year, she transformed a space into Dior's Sweet Soiree. Well done, mama! 

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Baby Shower

Before welcoming their first child together, Gucci threw his wife a lavish baby shower and gender reveal complete with diamonds, massive teddy bears and plenty of presents. 

Instagram
Push Present

"My husband just gave me $1M for my push present," Keyshia revealed on Instagram Stories. "WTH!!" Now that's love! 

Instagram
No Gift Like the Present

When Keyshia celebrated her birthday two weeks after giving birth, Gucci made sure not to disappoint in the gift department. Between a rare Birkin bag and a case filled with diamond jewelry, we'd say she scored big. "I'm so thankful," she shared. "I'm so grateful. Thanks babe." 

