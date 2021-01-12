How Aly Raisman Is Cheering on Simone Biles Even Louder Ahead of 2021 Summer Olympics

Watch : Aly Raisman Plays "Who's Most Likely" With Final Five

When it comes to Olympic cheerleaders, Aly Raisman sets the gold standard.

As athletes continue training day after day in hopes of securing a spot for the 2021 summer games in Tokyo, this gold medalist is hoping Simone Biles is given another chance to win big.

"I am so excited to watch Simone and the other girls on the team," Aly, who recently partnered with Silk ULTRA, exclusively shared with E! News. "I think the gymnastics fans have been so amazing over the last couple of years and so supportive, so I'm excited for everyone to be able to watch because they are going to be incredible. I'm always in awe of Simone. She's incredible and, in my opinion, definitely one of the greatest athletes of all time. She's amazing!"

The Fierce author added, "I know she's working super hard. We actually texted the other day so we definitely keep in touch. It's been awhile since we've seen each other, obviously, because of COVID, but I look forward to seeing her and my other teammates and gymnasts whenever things are safe again."

Back in March 2020, the Tokyo Olympics, set for summer of that year, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few months later, International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates expressed confidence that the games will start July 23, 2021 "with or without COVID."