Watch Gabrielle Union and 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Fight Over Pasta in Adorable Video

Kaavia Union Wade doesn't share food! At least, not with her mom Gabrielle Union.
The L.A.'s Finest star took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her attempting to steal a bite of pasta from her 2-year-old daughter's bowl, which did not work out as well as Gabrielle wanted it to.
"I needed this laugh today. Thought yall might as well," the Bring It On actress wrote in the caption of the video. "@kaaviajames ladies and gentlemen."
In the video, Gabrielle attempts to grab a piece of pasta from her daughter, who consistently yanks the bowl away and screeches.
"There are like three pieces left!" Gabrielle says in the video. "You could have one, and mom could have no."
The answer, unfortunately, was a resounding "No thanks mom."
When Gabrielle manages to take a piece of penne from the bowl, Kaavia quickly snatches it back.
"Why can't mom have any pasta?" Gabrielle says while laughing. "You sound like a Hollywood producer. 'No pasta!'
Gabrielle, who is also stepmom to husband Dwyane Wade's kids Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7, may be trying to get closer to Kaavia through food in this video, but she recently joked to Parents magazine that sometimes, she needs an escape from her busy family life. Even if that means heading to the bathroom.
"I can't even front," Gabrielle joked to the outlet. "I will claim a gastrointestinal issue so fast to get a little extra time."
Of course, the mom has nothing but love for Kaavia, even when she's not sharing her food.
"The light of our lives," the actress captioned an Instagram post in honor of Kaavia's 2nd birthday back in November 2020. "The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food. The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous, cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose."
Kaavia may be all those things, but Gabrielle probably won't list generous with her penne on her list of positive traits for her next birthday! Check out the cute video above.