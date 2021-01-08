Stassi Schroeder Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are officially parents.
The former Vanderpump Rules star and her husband officially welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, Jan. 7, a rep confirmed to People. "We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," Stassi and Beau told the outlet. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens."
The duo added, "We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."
Stassi, who was fired from the Bravo reality show in June along with Kristen Doute earlier this year after accusations they made against their co-star Faith Stowers resurfaced, has spent the rest of 2020 getting ready to welcome her little one.
Later that month, she and Beau announced their big baby news on Instagram, while holding a baby onesie that said "#OOTD."
Stassi captioned the pic, "We're having a baby girl." Since then, she has documented her pregnancy journey with fans on social media.
Stassi wasn't the only person in her close circle of friends having a baby. Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright of Vanderpump Rules were also getting ready to be new moms at the same time. In the caption of an Instagram picture of the three pregnant ladies, Stassi joked, "Who would've thought we'd all be... sober at the same time."
The new parents, who began dating in 2018, had initially been planning a wedding for 2020.
Beau popped the question to Stassi in July 2019 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery (the final resting place of stars like Jayne Mansfield, Johnny Ramone and Hattie McDaniel) in honor of the 32-year-old's passion for the macabre.
On an Instagram post showing off her new ring, the Next Level Basic author wrote, "OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle."
Following the engagement they had been preparing to throw a big wedding celebration in Italy for fall 2020, where Stassi has family. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to get officially hitched in a small ceremony in September instead, though Stassi hinted she wants a bigger celebration down the line.
"Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021," Stassi wrote in an Instagram post announcing their surprise marriage. "I am so proud to be your wife."
Despite all the complications of the year, Stassi expressed gratitude for her new family. On Thanksgiving, the reality star shared a photo of Beau cradling her pregnant belly along with the caption, "This obvs wasn't my favorite year, but this is the first time I truly know the meaning of thankful."