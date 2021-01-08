Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind New evermore Songs Amid Karlie Kloss Rumors

Watch : Why Taylor Swift Skipped Karlie Kloss' Wedding

Before rumors swirl evermore, Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her newest songs.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, the singer released two bonus tracks from the deluxe edition of evermore, her surprise December 2020 studio album. Naturally, the new tracks, "It's Time to Go" and "Right Where You Left Me," did not go unnoticed by devoted Swifties, who instantly started decoding the star's latest work.

According to some fans' interpretations, speculation spurred that one or both of the songs referenced Karlie Kloss, whose friendship with Swift has been a mysterious subject in recent years. Fans particularly honed in on the lyric, "When the words of a sister come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed. Not a twin from your dreams, she's a crook who was caught," from "It's Time to Go."

Fortunately, fans have now gotten to hear what the songs are about straight from Swift herself.