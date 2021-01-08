Watch Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Respond to Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Questions are again arising about a Very Cavallari alum and a Southern Charm star.

Fresh off of Kristin Cavallari shooting down romance rumors involving herself and Austen Kroll after the two partied together late last year, Austen's ex and Southern Charm co-star Madison LeCroy appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Jan. 7. Naturally, host Andy Cohen wanted to know if anything had been going on between her and Kristin's ex Jay Cutler.

As fans recall, Jay shared video back in November of himself getting wine and lunch with Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford in Charleston, S.C., where Madison lives. Eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed that she commented on the post with, "See y'all soon," tagging Shannon and adding a heart emoji.

During her Jan. 7 visit to his talk show, Andy asked Madison if she watched any of Kristin and Austen's "adventures on Instagram" while those two were hanging out together as friends in December.

"I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not," Madison replied.