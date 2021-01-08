Cheer's Morgan Simianer and Big Brother's Jackson Michie Fuel Dating Rumors With New Videos

Reality TV fans are buzzing over Morgan Simianer and Jackson Michie.

The Cheer star and Big Brother alum are continuing to fuel romance rumors with their latest TikTok videos. On Thursday, Jan. 7, the celebrities posted different versions of the same clip. One mouthed the words, "I think you have a little crush on me," and the other replied, "Ew, no!" The first then insisted, "Yeah, I think you do," resulting in the two smiling or wrapping their arms around each other. In the comments section of Morgan's post, Jackson even wrote he was "guilty as charged."

This was just one of several TikTok videos the duo shared that day. However, these posts weren't the only things to spark speculation. That same day, Jackson uploaded a photo of two coffee tumblers—one of which had Morgan's name on it. And on Jan. 6, the Navarro cheerleader posted a photo of herself overlooking a sunset while wearing Jackson's coat.