Jeffree Star Shuts Down Those Kanye West Dating Rumors Once and For All

Watch : Jeffree Star's Cheeky Response to Those Kanye West Rumors

Jeffree Star is just as shocked by those Kanye West rumors as we all are.

The beauty influencer finally revealed the truth about the viral TikTok video that claimed he was having an affair with Kanye, even though the rapper remains married to Kim Kardashian.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Jeffree posted a tell-all YouTube video, "Addressing The Kanye Situation," in which he called the allegations "the dumbest s--t I think I've ever read in my entire life."

At the start of the video, which was filmed on Jan. 6, Jeffree walked around his garage in a pink bathrobe, sipping a Red Bull and scrolling through memes about him and Kanye. The 35 year old told his cameraman, "I woke up and my phone was blowing up and I'm like, ‘Oh my God, what in the scandal is going on today?' I honestly had no idea, right?... I'm keeping to myself. I'm living in this beautiful state. I'm loving life."