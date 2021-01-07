Pink Calls Marriage to Carey Hart a “Wild Ride” in Cheeky 15th Anniversary Tribute

It must be true love for Pink and husband Carey Hart. The couple just celebrated their 15-year anniversary, and the singer honored the occasion with a sweet Instagram post that acknowledged their occasionally rocky romance.
"15 years. Proud of us babe," Pink wrote, alongside a series of photos of her and Carey looking cozy. "See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it's been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here's to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family."
Pink and Carey, a motorcycle racer, married in 2006 after meeting at the Summer X Games in 2001. The couple share daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4.
In 2008, the pair separated, just two years after their wedding in Costa Rica. "The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting," Pink wrote on her website at the time. "I know it sounds like cliché bulls--t, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be."
That same year, Pink released the song "So What," with lyrics that included "I guess I just lost my husband, I don't know where he went / So I'm gonna drink my money, I'm not gonna pay his rent." Carey appeared in the music video, and shortly after, the two reunited.
In October 2020, Pink talked about how her marriage was worth fighting for on Facebook.
"It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter," the "What About Us" artist wrote about marriage. "It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it. Even when it isn't."
While Carey did not post on social media for the couple's 15th anniversary, he did pen a gushing Instagram post last year in honor of their 14th.
"I'm so proud of the life that we have built together," he wrote. "Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don't like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much."