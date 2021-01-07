9 Things You Need From Madewell's Athleisure Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Madewell just launched the newest addition to their Make Weekends Longer athleisure collection: leggings! And if you are a legging enthusiast like us, we recommend you add these to your cart ASAP!
Just like the rest of the Make Weekends Longer collection, these high-rise leggings offer comfort, flexibility and style. Not to mention, they're made with high-performance materials like recycled nylon and spandex so you can run, jump or walk without a care in the world. Plus, the leggings have a universally flattering ankle length and hidden card-holder pocket in the waistband.
And when you mix and match a MWL top and bottom, you can take 20% off the set!
See below for the must-have leggings and our favorite items from the MWL collection.
MWL Form High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Madewell's newest addition to their athleisure line is a must-have! Their highly-anticipated leggings are made with recycled nylon and spandex and offer maximum flexibility.
MWL Ribbed Funnelneck Sweatshirt
With structured rib fabric and cozy fleece, you're sure to stay warm and cozy after your workout.
MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit
Comfy jumpsuits? Count us in! Made with ridiculously soft Superbrushed terry, we've found your new WFH uniform.
MWL Airyterry Overdyed Oversized Sweatshirt
You can never have too many sweatshirts especially when they are oversized.
MWL Superbrushed Contrast-Stitched Easygoing Sweatpants
If you've been on the hunt for a cute pair of sweatpants that aren't too loose yet not too fitted, these stitched ones are for you!
MWL Airyterry Hoodie Sweatshirt Dress
This sweatshirt dress is what weekend dreams are made of! Crafted with super soft, breathable MWL Airterry, you'll look stylish even when you're lounging around the house.
MWL Betterfleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt in Cheetah Print
Show your fierceness in and out of the gym! This half-zip pullover is great for cold winter mornings.
Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Leather and Spot Mix Calf Hair
Madewell's popular, eco-friendly sneakers are back in stock! Made with Cloudlift insoles for ultimate comfort, these kicks will take your power walks to another level.
Madewell x Welly 18-Ounce Traveler Reusable Water Bottle
Now that you have your new workout outfit, you need a matching water bottle that is just as chic.
For more fashion must-haves, check out 15 Items To Help You Rock The Patchwork Trend!