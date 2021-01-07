The Wanted's Tom Parker Reveals "Significant Reduction" in Tumor Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Watch : The Wanted's Tom Parker Shares Terminal Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Tom Parker is sharing a positive update following his brain cancer diagnosis.

The Wanted star, who previously revealed he has an inoperable brain tumor, took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to share the latest news on his health.

"SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION These are the words I received today and I can't stop saying them over and over again," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their 2-month-old baby boy Bodhi Thomas Parker. "I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I'm keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard! I can't thank our wonderful NHS enough. You're all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line."

The caption continued, "To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock. My babies- I fight for you every second of every day. Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength."