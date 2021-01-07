How Michael Scott and More The Office Characters Would Handle the Pandemic

Watch : "The Office" Reunion In the Works on Peacock?

What would The Office be like without, well, the office?

Several of your favorite Office stars and the series' creator Greg Daniels are giving fans an idea of how your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees might have handled work life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as many across the world continue to work remotely from home.

So which character would have the hardest time in quarantine?

"I've gotten texts from the cast and old writers and stuff about how the characters are handling the pandemic," Daniels told E! News exclusively while promoting The Office's launch on Peacock. "It kind of depends on what season you're talking about but I think early seasons Michael would have the hardest time because his entire being is wrapped up in work and if he couldn't come in he'd be going crazy stepping on his George Foreman grill."

Longtime Dunder Mifflin accountant Oscar, played by Oscar Nuñez, would feel quite the opposite.