Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Claps Back at Critics of Show’s Diverse Casting

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Talk Lady Whistledown Reveal!

Nicola Coughlan is not here for any Bridgerton slander.

The actress, who portrays Penelope Featherington in Netflix time period drama, took to Twitter to address the show's naysayers of its diverse casting.

On Monday, Jan. 4, Netflix Queue tweeted, "In its first four weeks, Bridgerton is projected to court more than 63 million households, which would make it Netflix's fifth biggest original series launched to date."

The 33-year-old actress later retweeted the post and proudly added, "You know the way some people were like ‘Diversity in period drama doesn't work'....63 million households thought it did tho so [skull head emoji]."

To double down on her point, Nicola followed her tweet up with, "Remember people were trying to downvote the show on IMDB cos it was so diverse? You can't downvote us being Netflix fifth biggest original release ever."

For those who haven't seen the popular show as of yet, the Shonda Rhimes-produced series is based on a book series by Julia Quin set in the high society of 1800s London.