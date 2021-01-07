Kim Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Wedding Band as Kanye West Divorce Looms

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

It's no big surprise that all eyes have been on Kim Kardashian's ring finger as she contemplates divorcing Kanye West.

The day before E! News confirmed that Kim has been living apart from her husband and believes that the marriage is over, she was photographed wearing her wedding ring on Monday, Jan. 4 as she stepped out of her car that evening.

This suggests that the reality TV megastar is still considering her next steps with Kanye, who she wed in May 2014. The photo also follows multiple recent social media posts that appeared to show her without the band on her finger.

The ring appeared to be absent in an Instagram pic on Dec. 22 from her family's Lake Tahoe getaway, and it was also not evident in a Jan. 5 selfie to promote her SKIMS Body Basics.

In the Jan. 4 photo, Kim is wearing the simple gold band that she has often worn following her 2016 Paris robbery, rather than the flashier 15-carat diamond head-turner that Kanye used to propose in 2013.