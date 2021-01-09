Must-Have Self Tans for a Golden Summer Glow

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Elsa has winter covered, but when it comes to summer, we say…"Let it Glow!"
Gone are the days when a ‘tan-in-a-can' meant streaky lines, patchy knees and 50 shades of orange. When it comes to transforming our skin with a golden glow, there's now a myriad of different formulations and types at our fingertips (or mitts).
Whether you're looking for a ‘slap and go' express mousse, something good for your skin and the environment (hello Bondi Sands new range!), or a gradual hint of bronze, the market is wide open for your perusal. There's now even some great options specifically for face-tanning, containing skin-loving ingredients as an extra bonus.
Not sure where to start, or need inspiration to shake up your routine? Look no further. We've compiled a list of our latest favourites, with something new for everyone to try. Find your new obsession below!
Tan-Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum
Forget everything you know about tanning, because Tan-Luxe has reinvented the way to glow. A truly inclusive range, it takes a customisable, skincare-led approach, with non-toxic ingredients like hyaluronic acid to put you in total control of your glow. This youthful, firming serum enhances the skin and is gentle enough for everyday use. With the formula containing natural tanning actives, this ‘rub-all-over' serum will slide seamlessly into your existing routine.
Bondi Sands PURE Self Tanning Sleep Mask
If you've ventured away from tanning due to sensitive skin, chemical-heavy formulas or their impact on the environment, here's your gateway to reentry. Dermatologically tested, this deeply nourishing, rich moisturising cream can be applied before you sleep as your night cream and is suitable for those with sensitive skin. It's packaging is made from recycled materials and is fully recyclable too. Pop it on after thoroughly washing your face and applying your nightly skincare routine, and wake up to a glowing, bronzed complexion!
St. Tropez Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Body Mist
A little bit self-tan, a little bit skin care, a lot of glow. This unique, finely misting formula has a fresh, almost-citrusy scent which lingers on the skin after application. Easy to use – just spritz and rub – this no rinse, no transfer tan will give you a natural glow without the nasties. We love that it is packed with Vitamins C to instantly brighten skin & Vitamin D to mimic the postive effects of sunshine, without the harmful UV rays. Win!
Bali Body Mini Self-Tanning Mousse
Bali Body, we applaud you. Why don't more brands do this! In a cute, compact 50mL size, this mini-mousse is the perfect way to get acquainted with a new formula. Dark (but not too dark) and lightweight, this airy tan is made from naturally derived ingredients, suitable for all skin types. It's also completely customizable; for a hint of colour, wash off after 1 hour, or leave on for up to 8 hours for a deeper glow.
Isle of Paradise Disco Tan Instant Wash-Off Body Bronzer
Last-minute event? Cheeky video date? Or just a good ol' fashioned tanning emergency? Isle of Paradise has you covered, babe. This single-session express tan will instantly transform your skin in a flash so you carry on dancing and wash it off the next morning. The specialized formula brightens and illuminates tired skin, and nourishes with Avocado oil, coconut and chia seed. Whack it on, have some fun, and be tan-free the next day.
ORRO & Co Amalfi Glow Drops
Take a trip to Italy and get a European glow in a bottle. Hey, the travel's not real, but the bronze certainly is! Use the dropper to control your tan, and evenly rub into the skin for a light, sun-kissed effect (or build it up for a show-stopping tan). Streak-free and colourless for fool-proof application, this ingenious serum harnesses the hydrating power of Hyaluronic Acid, Jojoba, Vitamin E, Vitamin C and Rosehip Oil to really care for the skin as well.
Tanologist Gradual Tan Lotion
For those of you who like to take your foot off the pedal, take it slow and glide effortlessly into your tan, this is a great gradual lotion. Use this in place of your normal body moisturizer and watch your skin achieve a golden, biscuity glow as the days go by. It also has low pH to minimise that traditional "fake and bake" scent. Use this to dip your toe into the world of self-tanning, or to extend that Summer holiday glow once you get back home.
Tanzee Self Tan Bed Sheet Protector
While not a tanner in of itself, this accessory is a must-have for the tanning enthusiast. Made from High-quality Microfiber Art Silk, this brilliant bedding system will save your sheets from nasty stains while your tan develops. Available in three chic colours, apply the patent registered product over your existing bedding for a cocoon-like stain saver. After all, who doesn't want to be enveloped in a luxurious silk chamber as they sleep?
