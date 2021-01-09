Must-Have Self Tans for a Golden Summer Glow

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Elsa has winter covered, but when it comes to summer, we say…"Let it Glow!"

Gone are the days when a ‘tan-in-a-can' meant streaky lines, patchy knees and 50 shades of orange. When it comes to transforming our skin with a golden glow, there's now a myriad of different formulations and types at our fingertips (or mitts).

Whether you're looking for a ‘slap and go' express mousse, something good for your skin and the environment (hello Bondi Sands new range!), or a gradual hint of bronze, the market is wide open for your perusal. There's now even some great options specifically for face-tanning, containing skin-loving ingredients as an extra bonus.

Not sure where to start, or need inspiration to shake up your routine? Look no further. We've compiled a list of our latest favourites, with something new for everyone to try. Find your new obsession below!