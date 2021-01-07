Crystal Hefner Reveals She's Recovering After Near-Fatal Cosmetic Procedure

Watch : Hugh Hefner Talks Marilyn Monroe in First "Playboy"

Crystal Hefner is getting candid about her recent health scare involving a cosmetic procedure gone wrong.

The 34-year-old model and widow of late Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 6 that she underwent a fat-grafting surgery in the fall that led her to lose a significant amount of blood, and she is just now feeling like her usual self.

"I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn't make it through," she wrote. "I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I've been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I [am] now finally feeling ok.⁣"

Crystal acknowledged that this is not the first time she has dealt with repercussions from a cosmetic operation. She posted to Facebook in July 2016 that she had her breast implants removed at that time due to toxic effects from the chemicals.