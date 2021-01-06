Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeTanya RobertsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Save up To 40% at ShopDisney's Magical Twice Upon a Year Sale

Shop toys, clothes and so much more featuring your favorite characters like Minnie Mouse and Baby Yoda.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 06, 2021 11:09 PMTags
E-comm: ShopDisneys Twice Upon a Year Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Once upon a time there was the ShopDisney Twice Upon a Year Sale—just kidding, that time is now. This biannual sale offers up to 40% off on toys, clothes and so much more featuring your favorite characters like Minnie Mouse and Baby Yoda.

Shop some of our favorite finds from this magical sale below, and shop fast before it ends on Jan. 15. More than 700 products are included. 

Shop Martha Stewart's Amazon Picks to Get The New Year Off to a Very Good Start

The Child Plush–Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Baby Yoda never looked so sweet. This is the perfect plush toy to gift.

$25
$16
ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid PJ Set for Boys

Pick up this boys PJ set starring Mickey from the holiday family matching sleepwear collection. 

$27
$10
ShopDisney

Frozen Fleece Throw

Anna, Elsa and Olaf are featured on this cuddly fleece throw. It includes a ribbon with a self-stick fabric closure for easy storage.

$20
$9
ShopDisney

Belle Football T-Shirt for Girls–Beauty and the Beast

Your little one will look so cute in this football jersey T featuring Belle. It has 3/4-length sleeves.

$17
$10
ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Mini Cuddleez Plush

This adorable sleeping Minnie plush toy is perfect to cuddle with.

$12
$7
ShopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plastic Straw Set

Help the planet with these 12 reusable straws featuring prints of Mickey, Minnie, Disney Parks treats, flamingos and more.

$10
$7
ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Faux Fur Jacket for Girls

This faux fur jacket has a glam goldtone metal Minnie icon appliqué. 

$40
$16
ShopDisney

Winnie the Pooh Mini Cuddleez Plush

This sleeping Pooh bear is oh-so-sweet. He has squishy beans in belly.

$12
$7
ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Pink Zip Fleece Jacket for Kids

This Minnie Mouse jacket comes in a friendly pink.

$25
$15
ShopDisney

Beauty and the Beast Zip-Up Stationery Kit

There are more than 30 items in this zip-up stationary kit, including a drawing pad and colored pencils.

$17
$8
ShopDisney

Up next, the January 2021 celeb book club picks from Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager and more.

