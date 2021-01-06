Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeTanya RobertsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos
No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

Following breaking news that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be heading for divorce, false rumors sprouted that the Grammy winner is involved with YouTube personality Jeffree Star.

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

It did not take long for rumors to sprout amid Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's uncertain future.  

After news broke on Tuesday, Jan. 5 that the couple's six-year marriage may be approaching its end, rumors emerged on social media that the Grammy-winning rapper is now hooking up with YouTube personality Jeffree Star

However, a source very close to Kim and Kanye completely denies those claims, telling E! News "There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors." As chatter continued to spread online over the speculation, Jeffree also weighed in on social media, except he fueled the flames instead of putting them out. 

"I'm ready for Sunday Service," Jeffree tweeted to his more than 7 million followers. Of course, the quip was a reference to West's recurring Sunday Services.

Over on Instagram, the beauty mogul shared a video of himself supposedly in Wyoming, where Kanye also lives. "I am here in the beautiful state of Wyoming," he said in the video. "Hi snow in the background, and today I woke up and um, it's been a very interesting day."

A source previously told NBC News that Kim and Kanye are dealing with "regular relationship issues" and that "there is no one else involved."

While the fate of the relationship remains up in the air, the two have been physically apart. "It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source previously said. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids, but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while." 

However, the parents of four are "trying to work through things" in marriage counseling, another source told E! News. "Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work."

