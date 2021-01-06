Kim & Kanye2021 GrammysTanya RobertsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Jeannie Mai Says She's "Grateful for Life" in Moving Birthday Message After Health Scare

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai posted a message of gratitude after celebrating her birthday two months after she was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery.

By Corinne Heller Jan 06, 2021 6:40 PMTags
Watch: Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit "DWTS"

Jeannie Mai is feeling grateful as she celebrates her 42nd birthday and continues her recovery following her hospitalization last year.

The Real co-host was forced to drop out of Dancing With the Stars in November and undergo emergency surgery to remove a throat abscess blocking her airway, brought on by epiglottitis, or inflammation of tissue around the windpipe.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Mai posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself wearing a nude pink Montce Swim bikini and posing on a platform built over shallow ocean waters at a tropical beachfront resort.

"This year is unlike any other year I've ever celebrated my birthday," she wrote. "It was an awakening year, one that made me recognize what it means to be truly GRATEFUL. Grateful for the little things that soothe my soul and mind..like making time to print pictures off my phone for my home, re-reading all the books that moved me as a child, (Flowers for Algernon..still an all-time fave), learning to dance and face my fears in front of America."

photos
The DWTS Cast on Training Amid a Pandemic

The TV host also gave a shout-out to her fiancé, rapper Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins. The two got engaged last April.

Instagram / Jeannie Mai

Trending Stories

1

Brie Bella's Son Buddy Sees Snow for the First Time & It's Adorable

2

See the Photo of Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde That's Breaking Hearts

3

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Her "Mind And Body Right" Amid Split Rumors

"I'm grateful for the STRENGTH and resilience in my body after surgery, grateful to nourish it back to health, grateful for the healing love of my soulmate, Jay, and my family; and thankful for everyone here who has supported and encouraged me with such love and humor from around the world," Jeannie wrote. "Thank YOU for this 42nd year of life that makes me grateful to CREATE!!"

She continued, "The year ahead invigorates me to create all the things I've always wanted to enjoy. Specifically for my health and for my love of fashion ...I've got some exciting announcements coming up for Mai Fam!!! But most of all— I am utterly grateful for life. THANK YOU for the birthday wishes!! WHASSS GOOOOOD CAPRICORNS!!"

Trending Stories

1

See the Photo of Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde That's Breaking Hearts

2
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian Hasn’t Officially Filed for Divorce From Kanye West

3

Regé-Jean Page Emerges as Possible James Bond Candidate

4

Kim Kardashian Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Kanye West Troubles

5

Kumail Nanjiani’s Holiday Pics Spark Debate Over His Physique