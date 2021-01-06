Tom Holland's Attempt at Dry January Is Hilariously Relatable

Watch : Tom Holland Gushes Over Working With Marvel's Elite Actors

Tom Holland's dry January came to an early end.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor took to Twitter to share one relatable struggle he's already experiencing in 2021. At the start of the new year, the 24-year-old star's father Dominic Holland tweeted, "Called time on dry January embarrassingly early but we have a full house – it's cold and dark outside…"

Days later, Tom retweeted the post and confessed, "I was doing really well…. for about 12 hours" along with a crying laughing emoji.

Of course, fans of the Marvel star felt sympathy for his attempts. One Twitter user wrote, "So what I get from this is that we all are starting the year drunk af." Another fan wrote, "Dry January? After 2020? I would stand no chance. The [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]."

This tweet from Tom came as a surprise to many fans, who were excited to see the actor return to the social media platform. According to his page, he hasn't been extremely active on the platform since October 2020.