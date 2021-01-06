Kylie Jenner Channels "Mommy Goose" in First Sexy Photo Shoot of 2021

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster's Adorable 2020 Christmas Video

Sporting a new red hot look, Kylie Jenner is wishing her fans a Happy New Year with some new sexy photos.

In pictures posted to Instagram on Jan. 5, the 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen modeling a white button down ribbed henley top paired with matching high shot shorts. In one shot, Kylie, who wears her dyed red hair in a high half ponytail, touches her chest while sitting on the edge of an arm chair inside what appears to be a living room. The reality star and mother of 2-year-old Stormi Webster captioned the Instagram photo shoot, "Mommy Goose."

Also visible: the large scar underneath Kylie's left thigh, which she got when she was a child.

"When I was about 5 my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate," Kylie told Celebuzz in 2011. "After a while when my sister didn't find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It's smaller now though because I grew!"