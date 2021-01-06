Kim Kardashian Shares How She's Getting Her "Mind and Body Right" Amid Kanye West Divorce Speculation

Kim Kardashian is ready to take on the new year.
In a Jan. 5 Instagram post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reflected on how she's starting 2021 by focusing on her health. "Sister Boot Camp starts this month!" the 40-year-old wrote. "Plant Based and Two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right this year."
Kim—who revealed she stopped eating meat in February 2020—also posted footage from her "sister workout" at her gym, tagging sibling Khloe Kardashian and fitness trainer Melissa Alcantara.
While Kim has a concrete exercise and nutrition plan in place for 2021, her future with Kanye West remains unclear. Even though nothing is official, a source told E! News "divorce has been discussed." However, the insider said, "Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work."
"Kim and Kanye are still trying to work through things in their relationship," the source added. "They are in therapy working on their marriage."
When it comes their children—North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months—an insider told E! News Kim and Kanye "are amicable and fully aligned." In fact, another source claimed Kim hasn't made any final decisions because she wants to ensure she's doing what's right for her children.
"It's not about the marriage anymore," this insider added. "She'll always care for Kanye, but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."
Most recently, the rapper has been spending time in Wyoming while the KKW Beauty founder has been living in Calabasas, Calif. with their kids. Although, a source told NBC the couple did spend some of the holidays together and did take a trip for Kim's birthday and to the Dominican Republic in late 2020.
Kim and Kanye met in 2002, but it would take a decade for their friendship to turn into a romance. They welcomed their first child together in 2013 and tied the knot the following year. "Any time I was around her or saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy," Kanye recalled on E!'s True Hollywood Story. "She was good, pure, happy, loving, brave, courageous, strong."
Kim and Kanye have yet to publicly comment on the speculation. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.