See the Photo of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde That's Breaking Hearts Everywhere

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands at Wedding

After the wild ride that was 2020, we're hoping Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance is a "Sign of the Times" to come.

A source told E! News that the British singer and his director on Don't Worry Darling have been dating for several weeks now, also revealing that the couple's inner circle has been well aware of the courtship.

But the rest of the world found out about the romance when Harry and Olivia were spotted at his manager, Jeff Azoff's, wedding in Montecito, Calif. over the New Year's weekend.

Photographers captured numerous pictures of the pair holding hands as they walked around the San Ysidro Ranch where Jeff married Glenne Christiaansen. Additionally, a source shared that Harry and Olivia acted very "couple-y" and they seemed "very happy."

The insider added, "They shared a room and did everything together."

It seems the celebs started dating after working together on the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling in Palm Springs last year.