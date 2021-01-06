Anne Burrell's New Cookware Line Will Help Even the Worst Cooks in America

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're the best chef in the family or the worst cook in America, Anne Burrell is here to help!
Just in time for the new year, the Food Network star is teaming up with HSN for a cookware line that will be beneficial for chefs of all levels.
"It is perfect for both beginning cooks as well as cooking experts because it is made with die cast aluminum, so the products are excellent conductors of heat," Anne exclusively shared with E! News. "They are very lightweight and they can be used for a multitude of different dishes! They are super easy for cleaning too. They can go right in the dishwasher, which is great so you are not left with a mountain of dishes piling up!"
Whether you're looking for new pans or a fresh utensil set, Anne's line launching today may just be the perfect addition for your kitchen.
As Anne explained, "My goals and intentions were to create a line of products that every cook could use and be successful with."
Anne Burrell Stainless Steel Steamer Insert
Anne's stainless steel steamer insert cooks your food with steam, not oil, allowing for healthier and juicer meals for your whole family.
Anne Burrell 5-piece Nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware Set
Whether you're cooking up quick-and-easy meals or festive feasts, this cookware set is a must-have! The pans have a titanium-reinforced nonstick interior for superior durability. Plus, they are metal utensil safe and will work on all stovetops including induction.
Anne Burrell 4.3-Quart Nonstick Cast Aluminum Casserole Pan
If Anne had to pick a favorite from her new collection, it has to be this pan. "It is wide and flat enough to use as a regular pan or a sauté pan," she explained to E! News. "There are so many uses for this pan and you can also do lots of things using liquids with it. It also has a steamer insert so can use the pan to sauté, stew or braise things but you can steam things with this pan as well."
Anne Burrell 2-piece Nonstick Cast Aluminum Frypan Set
Don't worry about making a mess because these pans have a titanium-reinforced nonstick interior for durability and easy food release. Plus, the high-quality cast aluminum makes for fast and even heating throughout.
Anne Burrell 6-piece Kitchen Prep Set
This 6-piece prep set includes a foldable cutting board, kitchen scissors, a prep knife, a Y peeler, a bench scraper and a grater. What more could a chef need?
