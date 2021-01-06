8 Local & Unforgettable Experiences to Discover This Summer

We love these experiences, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer, sorted.

Whether you still have post-holiday break blues or still down and out about your cancelled European getaway, it's time to embrace local delights. The good news is: there's plenty to do right on our doorstep.

Treat yourself to a tantalizing new bite, venture deep into the heart of Australia or witness an iconic sporting moment—wherever you are this new year, no doubt there is an experience worth having.

Brain drain got you down? No worries! We've compiled a list of our favourite experiences nation-wide for you to take part in during the coming months. Bookmark this page and be sure to check regularly for updates!