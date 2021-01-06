8 Local & Unforgettable Experiences to Discover This Summer

We love these experiences, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer, sorted.
Whether you still have post-holiday break blues or still down and out about your cancelled European getaway, it's time to embrace local delights. The good news is: there's plenty to do right on our doorstep.
Treat yourself to a tantalizing new bite, venture deep into the heart of Australia or witness an iconic sporting moment—wherever you are this new year, no doubt there is an experience worth having.
Brain drain got you down? No worries! We've compiled a list of our favourite experiences nation-wide for you to take part in during the coming months. Bookmark this page and be sure to check regularly for updates!
Book A Getaway - Aabode.com, AUS
From romantic getaways to family roadtrips and all that's inbetween, private holiday homes are now ingrained in our travel culture. Aabode.com is the newest player to market, offering a new way to find a home away from home with the only Australian owned, private holiday home booking platform. With properties amongst the states that boast lush, secluded verandas, tranquil claw-foot bathtubs and even in-room spa services, take this as your chance to explore all our great county has to offer!
Taste the World - Cucina Porto, NSW
Trip to Italy cancelled due to COVID? Well, here's some good news. Chef Martino Pulito will dazzle your tastebuds with the flavours of Puglia in this newly-opened Italian eatery inside The Star. Think melt-in-your-mouth linguine with mussels, inspired pizza toppings like roasted asparagus and mushroom, and a reconstructed pear dessert which is a must-try. Right opposite the Lyric Theatre, this chic-yet-laidback restaurant is the perfect stop-in before catching a performance.
Check Out a Festival - MONA Foma 2021, TAS
Tasmanians, this one is for you. The Museum of Old and New Art's summer festival returns this January Hobart and Launceston to showcase the best in art, music and "other great stuff" (Lasers? Cocktails? Wildlife?). The annual event also promises a K&D Warehouse takeover, evening concerts at Mona and by the Tamar River, full-throttle opera, intimate archery, a woman buried in a mound of dirt, and roosters on horseback. Get wild!
Get Amongst the Arts - Sand Safari Arts Festival, QLD
Life is glittering on the Gold Coast. This February, Surfers Paradise will be transformed by the Sand Safari Arts Festival, an award-winning installation of discovery with captivating and gigantic sand sculptures and larger-than-life art pieces. Set your imagination on a course for discovery and inspiration, with 15 world-renowned sculptors going head-to-head to take out the highly acclaimed title by creating 10-tonne sand sculpts bringing to life the circus theme. Truly enchanting.
Float Among the Clouds - Sydney Seaplanes, NSW
It doesn't get much better than this. Go all out and take a trip over Sydney Harbour (and beyond) on a luxurious seaplane, based at harbourside favourite, The Empire Lounge. From scenic flights to destination day trips and even weekend getaways, this one-of-a-kind experience is the ultimate choice for all of life's greatest celebrations, or simply to make the most of life in a beautiful city. Set down at Broken Bay Pearl Farm, Jonah's, Lilypad, Cottage Point Inn, Berowra Waters Inn, Peats Bite or Bert's Bar and Brasserie and make a day of it!
Hear the Racquet - Australian Open, MEL
If you're searching for a COVID-safe outdoor experience that showcases some of the world's best athletes, this may be your perfect (game, set and) match. The Annual Australian Open Tennis tournament is once again set to roll out at Melbourne Park, with the likes of Ash Barty, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios all vying for a finals showdown on Rod Laver Arena. With the stadiums operating at a limited capacity for safety measures, it's time to snap up those courtside tickets, and quick!
Dance On Screen - Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, AUS
Ignite your fire and witness the history of Australia's premier Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance company unfold. Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra is a historically important film that takes the viewer through Bangarra's birth and spectacular growth, recognizing its early founders and tells the story of how three young Aboriginal brothers–Stephen, David and Russell Page–turned the newly born dance group into one of Australia's leading performing arts companies.
With remarkable archival footage and interviews exploring the loss and reclaiming of culture, the burden of intergenerational trauma and extraordinary power of art as a messenger for social change, expect to see this doco hit cinemas from February 18 following its run at Sydney Festival.
Get High Above the Ground - Treeclimb Adelaide, SA
If living through the pandemic has felt like an uphill climb, take back the reigns and make it a literal one. Experience over 70 obstacles in a 2-hour climb amongst the trees, unsuspectingly in the heart of Adelaide's CBD. Never fear; from the absolute beginner to the high-flying thrill-seeker, each of the courses have varying degrees of difficulty. There's also a kid's course within the aerial adventure park too, so consider it fun for the whole family!
