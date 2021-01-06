Hurry! Sephora Is Offering Up to 50% Off Beauty Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The opportunities to save big at Sephora continue!
With the holiday season behind us, it's time to enjoy discounts on holiday sets as well as cult-favorite makeup and skincare products. From Fenty Beauty contour sticks and Nars lipsticks to vibrant eyeshadow palettes and skincare sets, run don't walk to score best-selling products for up to 50% at Sephora.
Our favorite bargain? The limited-edition Dermaflash One Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device for under $100.
See below for our 11 must-haves from Sephora's sale!
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Trio
Get a snatched face by using these contouring sticks! The set includes two match stix matte skin sticks (conceal, contour), and one match stix shimmer skin stick (highlight).
Sephora Collection Pro Editorial 2.0 Palette
With 28 high-pigmented colors, this versatile palette is the only one you'll ever need!
Fresh Black Tea Firming Skincare Set
New year, new skincare routine! With this set you can try out Fresh's best-selling Black Tea Firming and De-Puffing Eye Cream, Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, Black Tea Corset Cream Firming Moisturizer and Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask.
Amika Brooklyn Hustle Haircare Bestsellers Starter Set
With key ingredients like rice starch, jojoba oil and Sea Buckthorn, this set will help you combat frizz and dryness while promoting shine and volume.
Huda Beauty Life Liner Double Ended Eyeliner Liquid & Pencil
If you're looking for a waterproof, smudge-proof and fade-proof eyeliner, this one by Huda Beauty is for you. Even better, it's half off!
Fenty Beauty Stunna New Year Highlighter + Lip Set: Lunar New Year Edition
Ring in the New Year with sparkles! This set includes the brand's best-selling Killawatt Highlighter in Mean Money and Hu$tla Baby and Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored.
Wishful Bright Set
With this limited-edition trio, you can give yourself the ultimate spa treatment. For just $34, you get Wishful's Yo Glow Facial Enzyme Scrub, Get Even Rose Face Oil and Honey Balm Niacinamide Moisturizer.
Dermaflash Limited Edition One Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device
This handy dandy beauty gadget removes dry, dead skin cells, built-up debris, and pesky peach fuzz. The set includes the One-Exfoliation Device in Silver Sparkle, Preflash cleanser and Postflash moisturizer.
NARS VIP Audacious Lipstick
This lipstick is the perfect, everyday shade. You'll definitely want to keep one in your purse, car and vanity.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Encore Eye Shadow Palette
You can never have too many neutral eyeshadow palettes. This one by Bobbi Brown includes four shades: Chestnut, Copper, Champagne and Chocolate.
Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin
Say goodbye to cracked, winter weather lips! Now you can try 6 of Fresh's best-selling Sugar Lip treatments and find your favorite.
