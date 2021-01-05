Harry & OliviaKumail NanjianiEmily MitchellKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Tyler Cameron and Model Ireland Borba Step Out Together for the First Time Amid Romance Rumors

In photos exclusively obtained by E! News, Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Ireland Borba are spotted in New York City after spending time in Florida.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 05, 2021 6:45 PMTags
ExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesBachelor NationTyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron may be getting serious in the New Year.

The Bachelorette alum wasn't exactly alone while kicking off the first week of 2021. Instead, the 27-year-old reality star enjoyed a road trip with rumored girlfriend and Fashion Nova influencer Ireland Borba, 24. 

In photos exclusively obtained by E! News, the pair are seen arriving to a New York City apartment—they drove up together from Florida—where they unpacked their vehicle filled with clothes, duffle bags and other household items.

While their visit to the apartment was short, an eyewitness said the couple was "very giddy, laughing and holding hands during that time."

So where do these two really stand as Tyler's BFF Matt James begins his journey on The Bachelor? According to a source, Tyler and Ireland are seeing each other, but not exclusively dating. "Tyler and Ireland both live in Florida so they have kept in touch and made plans to see each other these last couple of months," a source exclusively told E! News. "They are both into each other but it's a stretch to say she's his girlfriend."

At the same time, it's clear these two enjoy spending quality time together. Need proof? Keep scrolling below to see the pair's outing in the Big Apple.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
The Real Deal

"Tyler Cameron is in New York City visiting Matt James and staying at their NYC place they have together," a source explained to E! News. "He invited Ireland Borba to come stay." 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Mask Up

While visiting New York City, Tyler and Ireland followed health guidelines by wearing face coverings while out and about. 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Big Apple Bliss

"Tyler likes Ireland's personality and thinks she's a really fun girl to hangout with," a source shared with E! News. 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Bachelor Bro

What's the first thing Tyler does when he's back in New York? Watch his best friend Matt appear on The Bachelor, of course! 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Winter Memories

Ireland bundled up in a black jacket with a matching scarf and beanie as she walked alongside Tyler. 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Road Trip Fashion

After a long drive along the East Coast, Tyler sported Vans sneakers, a black sweatshirt and comfortable joggers. 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
All Hands on Deck

Cameras flashed as Tyler tried to get his personal belongings in a New York City apartment. 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Open Up

Can someone help Tyler out with the door? 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
No Stress

After driving from Florida to New York, you'd think these two would be exhausted. Ireland's smile says otherwise. 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Home Sweet Home

Tyler proves to be quite the gentleman as he helps move belongings onto a cart. 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Go Team

The couple that unpacks together, stays together! 

