Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Are Officially Exclusive After Ringing in 2021 Together

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens' Flirty Date Night With MLB Player Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and MLB player Cole Tucker are really getting into the swing of things.

A source tells E! News exclusively that the pair, who were first spotted together enjoying a flirty date night in November, are stronger than ever after celebrating 2021 together as a couple.

"They are boyfriend and girlfriend," the insider shares. "They rang in the New Year together."

This follows the 32-year-old Bad Boys for Life actress and 24-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder enjoying their dinner date at Pace in Laurel Canyon, Calif. on Nov. 22.

"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," a spectator told E! News at the time. "They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

The Princess Switch star mysteriously alluded to the romantic outing that weekend by posting a photo of herself holding a pink rose and adding the coy caption, "Date night."