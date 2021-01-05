Jana Kramer Shares a Reminder for Parents After "Absolute Scariest" Park Incident

Watch : 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

As Jana Kramer put it, "Literally in a blink of a second...that's how fast a kid could be taken."

The Dancing With the Stars alum and mom of two had an unfortunate scare on Monday, Jan. 4 and has since taken to social media, using the experience as a stark reminder for other parents.

As she explained on Instagram, Kramer was at a park with her husband Mike Caussin and their two kids, Jolie, 4, and Jace, 2, when "the absolute scariest thing" happened there. "We took the kids cause it was a nice day and we needed to get out and took them to a park we know and love," she explained. "We were going down the slides, swinging and having a great time. Jolie met a sweet little girl and they started running around. I watch my kids like hawks but Jolie was running around in the play house so it was hard at times to see her. Needless to say I always had a watch on her."

However, in a brief moment, Jana faced an unforgettable scare. "I went down the slide with Jace again and I saw Jolie running around again with her sweet friend. Mike was also patrolling too but we both went down the slide with Jace because Jolie was running around," she described. "But then the next minute a lady walked up to me and said 'your daughter just got into a white suv.' My heart went straight to my gut and I said WHAT?!!!"