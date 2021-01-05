Watch Amy Poehler Hilariously Tease Her and Tina Fey's Golden Globes Return

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are ready to bring some laughter to 2021.
The dynamic duo has been tapped to return as hosts of the Golden Globes, set for Feb. 28, but they have a few things to get in order before taking the stage at the award show next month. During the Monday, Jan. 4 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian revealed she and her Baby Mama co-star still have many questions regarding their roles as hosts for the prestigious event.
"We just have a few final questions," the Inside Out actress shared. "When, how, why, where and what? Just those, that's all we need to find out. But we're going to figure it out."
Host Seth Meyers laughed, "I think It will be a tonic for all of us to see the two of you in whatever arena it ends up being. I'm looking forward to it."
As TV and film buffs may recall, it was confirmed back in Jan. 2020 that the dynamic comedy duo would be returning to host the awards show right after having the gig in 2020. NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Teledgy made the official announcement while on the Television Critics Association Tour.
"NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet—Tina Fey and Amy Poehler," Teledgy said at the time. "And we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again."
While the Golden Globes are typically scheduled for January, the award show was postponed to late February due to the ongoing pandemic.
During the Late Night interview, Amy also shared what she's been binging on TV while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Well I've been watching an amazing new show. I cannot recommend it highly enough. Which is E.R," she said, referencing the popular ‘90s show. "And I've been watching it from top to bottom. This is my third time through in my lifetime and I can't stop watching E.R."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)