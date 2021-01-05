Ashton Kutcher Reaches Out to That ‘70s Show Co-Stars Who Mistakenly Mourned Tanya Roberts’ Death

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

No, you're not being punk'd. Ashton Kutcher is simply shutting down rumors about his co-star's death in the most Ashton Kutcher way possible.

It seems the actor is taking it upon himself to be the bearer of good news, as he spreads the word that his That '70s Show co-star Tanya Roberts didn't actually die on Jan. 3. Her publicist Mike Pingel had previously confirmed her death, before telling NBC News that the 65-year-old star is still alive.

But not all of her That '70s Show castmates got the memo. So on Monday, Jan. 4, Ashton tweeted to let them know.

Topher Grace was among those to mourn her death. He originally wrote, "I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie's Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with." The Spider-Man 3 actor added, "I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn't have been kinder. We'll miss you Midge," referencing her character Midge Pinciotti, while he portrayed Eric Forman from 1998 to 2006.