Whitney Port Shares She Suffered Second Pregnancy Loss

Whitney Port's 2021 is starting off with heartbreak.

On Monday, Jan. 4, The Hills: New Beginnings star and podcaster revealed she recently suffered a pregnancy loss—her second in less than two years. Whitney, 35, shared via Instagram that she and husband Tim Rosenman had planned to document both their pregnancy and house renovation journey prior to the loss, noting, "This is not an easy one."

"Sadly, I lost the pregnancy," Whitney described. "Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected."

The reality TV veteran said she was "was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy," writing, "I envisioned it all. I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again."

Whitney and Tim, who wed in 2015 after three years together, are parents to 3-year-old son Sonny. The toddler is featured in the couple's latest YouTube video, which includes footage of Whitney discussing the early stages of her pregnancy.