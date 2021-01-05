See Meagan Good and Tamera Mowry Epically Struggle in One Celebrity Game Face Challenge

Harder than it appears.

In this clip from Tuesday, Jan. 5's all-new Celebrity Game Face, contestants Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley and Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin compete in a round of "Get in My Mouth." The objective? The first team to get both marshmallows into their mouths without using their hands wins.

However, it's not so simple as the marshmallows are attached to fishing rods on top of hats. Yes, you read that correctly.

"What the hell!" Tamera sounds off at the start of the clip. "How do you do this?"

As the other teams struggle through the task, Team Gaffigan tries an unexpected strategy.

"Jim and Jeannie trying to use your partner's body," host and executive producer Kevin Hart comments. "Very well played."

Meanwhile, over at Meagan and DeVon's home, the Think Like a Man actress struggles to make contact with the sweet treat.