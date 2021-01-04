Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive Despite Previous Confirmation of Her Death

Tanya Roberts lives on—in the literal sense of the word.

According to NBC News, Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel confirmed that she is still alive despite previously informing multiple outlets of her death.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, the A View to a Kill actress was reported to have died after collapsing at her Los Angeles home. In a statement to CNN, Pingel confirmed her passing, saying he was "devastated" by the loss. He added, "She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much."

According to Pingel, the 65-year-old was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 24. Moments prior to the reported incident, she had been walking her dogs.

No cause of death was shared, but Pingel said she did not die of COVID-19. This information was relayed to him by Roberts' husband, who was by her side during what he believed to be her last moments.