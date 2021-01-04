What We Learned Doing a Deep Dive Into All of Matt James' Bachelor Contestants. You're Welcome.

Watch : How Matt James Will Handle "Bachelor" Catfights & More

Get ready to follow, like and swipe up on a whole new generation.

Man, it feels like just yesterday we were being introduced to Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' group of suitors on The Bachelorette. Well, it feels like that because it kind of was. Tayshia's love story just came to a happy end on Dec. 22 and we're already kicking off Matt James' journey to find love.

The Bachelor premieres tonight, with the former college football player turned real estate broker meeting 32 ladies hoping thathe will put a ring on it by season 25's end. And if he doesn't? Well, there's always a chance to become an Instagram influencer and it seems as if several of Matt's contestants have already been doing their prep work, their feeds filled with spon-con and recommendations for followers to use their promo codes. Hey, all's fair in love and social media in Bachelor Nation!

To help fans really get to know the ladies ahead of the two-hour premiere, we've rounded up all of their Instagram accounts and assembled some fun facts that likely won't come up during their night one chats.