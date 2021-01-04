Why Bachelor Nation's Rachel Lindsay Wasn't Shocked by Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's Split

Not every Bachelor romance has a rosy ending, and Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are the latest couple from the franchise to call it quits. While many fans didn't see the split coming, Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay wasn't so surprised.
"Well, I had predicted that it was a bit of a quarantine love. You know, they fell in love in quarantine. This was the third girl from the season that he had been with," she said during the Jan. 3rd episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I wasn't really shocked, but the timing, I guess, threw me off a bit."
Bachelor Nation first met Peter on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. While he was among her final three suitors, he ended up being eliminated and went on to hand out roses on season 24 of The Bachelor, where he met Kelley. The pilot sent the attorney home week seven of the series and proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. However, they called off the engagement, and Peter went on to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett, who was one of the final two women but left the show. They also later announced their decision to go their separate ways.
Just a few weeks later, Peter was spotted hanging out with Kelley in Chicago. And while they initially denied the romance rumors, they officially confirmed their relationship in May.
Soon, their social media feeds were filled with photos of the couple packing on the PDA and spending time with Peter's family. They even announced in December that they were moving to New York together. So when Peter announced the split less than two weeks later, fans had some serious questions—and the reality star's post didn't give them a lot of answers.
"Love is a funny thing," he wrote on Instagram. "It can make you…feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."
A source told E! News "Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart."
"They had been fighting a lot," the insider explained, "and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them."
The source added that Peter is now back in Los Angeles with his parents.
As for Kelley, she recently broke her silence on the split. "I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing..." she wrote on Instagram Jan. 3. "It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently."
She noted she wished Peter "the absolute best" and thanked her followers for their support. "I'm still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness!" she concluded. "2021, I can't wait to see what you have in store!"
