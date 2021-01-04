Kumail Nanjiani’s Holiday Pics Spark Debate Over His Physique

Watch : Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon On Award Season Nerves

Kumail Nanjiani is at the center of a body-shaming conversation.

On Christmas Day, The Lovebirds star shared photos of himself and his wife of 14 years, Emily V. Gordon, making the best of their holiday together without family as a result of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the photos of their comfort foods and Christmas movies were quite cute, Twitter had a different conversation going on about Kumail's physical appearance.

As many fans may recall, the comedian transformed his body for his upcoming role in the Marvel film Eternals and fans sparked a renewed conversation over his physique.

"The Kumail Nanjiani thing makes me very sad," Twitter user Chelsea Fagan wrote on Jan. 2. "Our culture has created a system where people attempt to conform to impossible beauty standards to a point where it starts to render them unrecognizable, and then we mock and shame them. Men are not exempt from this."