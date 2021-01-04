Food Network Star Kerry Vincent Dead at 75

Cake pioneer and Food Network standout Kerry Vincent died Saturday, Jan. 2 at age 75.

The dessert specialist passed away after battling an unspecified illness, according to a Facebook post by nonprofit Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, which Kerry co-founded.

"It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening," the post stated. "Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as [well] as personally."

The organization added, "There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers."

Kerry served as a judge on Food Network Challenge and hosted the Food Network's 2014 series Save My Bakery. She was also a judge on the Australian series The Great Australian Bake Off, and she founded the Grand National Wedding Cake competition, which has aired multiple times on the Food Network.