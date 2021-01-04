Bachelor Nation’s Kelley Flanagan Breaks Her Silence on Peter Weber Split

Following her split from pilot Peter Weber, Bachelor Nation alum Kelley Flanagan has decided to fly solo.
On Jan. 3, Kelley, a Chicago-based lawyer, took to Instagram to share her side of the breakup, which the former Bachelor lead announced on New Year's Day in a social media post.
"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing...It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed," the 28 year old wrote. "Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently."
She went on to say that she wished her ex "the absolute best" and thanked everyone for their continued support as she moves on to her "next chapter."
That next chapter, it seems, still includes New York City, where she and Peter were supposed to live together...just not yet.
"I'm still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness," she added. "2021, I can't wait to see what you have in store!"
Kelley and Peter's split shocked fans given that they had just announced they were moving in together in NYC on Dec. 22, 2020. However, an insider shared with E! News that it was this big life change that caused Peter to pump the brakes on their relationship.
"Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart," a source told E! News exclusively. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them."
Peter and Kelley had an unusual start to their relationship. Kelley competed on Peter's season of The Bachelor in the beginning of 2020, but was sent home in the seventh week. Peter went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, who called off their engagement. In the final episode of the season, Peter and runner-up Madison Prewett decided to try and make a relationship work, but broke up only days later.
Then, in April 2020, Peter and Kelley gave their relationship a shot in the real world.
Now, however, it seems like this pairing met the fate of many ill-fated Bachelor Nation romances. Whether or not they'll run into each other someday in the Big Apple remains to be seen.