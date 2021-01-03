Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Split: Relive Their Four-Year Romance

All good things must come to an end, including Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's love story. Below, take a look at their relationship. From sparking romance rumors in 2016 to getting married in 2019.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 03, 2021 6:55 PM
A break up no one saw coming: Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman have called it quits.

Just two days before the Christmas holiday, the Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from the 32-year-old actor on Dec. 23, 2020. However, the news didn't break until Jan. 2 with People confirming their split through court records and Zoë's rep.

That same day, the High Fidelity star shared a cheeky meme on Instagram Stories, in which a person dubbed "The Universe" was throwing out a trash bag into a dumpster that was labeled, "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good." Zoë captioned her post, "MOOD."

Hours later, she uploaded an image of the night sky to her main feed and wrote, "new year/ little things."

News of the couple's divorce comes just 18 months after they tied the knot at Lenny Kravitz's Paris estate in June 2019. To celebrate their first year of marriage, the 32-year-old actress shared a romantic wedding portrait of her and Karl. "One Year," she wrote on Instagram last summer.

At the time, the Nocturnal Animals actor posted a lengthier tribute for their one-year anniversary.

"One year. Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything," he expressed at the time. "I love you. More than anything. You're my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that. And I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let's go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."

Karl has since deleted all of his Instagram posts with the exception of two recent ones, which do not feature Zoë. His comments have also been disabled.

While it's unknown why the duo decided to go their separate ways, they had one whirlwind romance. Look back at the pair's love story in our gallery below.

AKM-GSI
The Big Apple

New couple alert! In the fall of 2016, the pair sparks romance rumors after being seen hanging out in New York City.

AKM-GSI
Love Song

The duo is spotted holding hands as they leave the Kings of Leon concert in October 2016.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
Red Carpet Official

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the November 2016 premiere of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Head Over Heels

The duo show some PDA at Elle's Annual Women In Television Celebration in 2017.

Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
All Smiles

Karl and Zoë look smitten over each other at the 2017 amfAR gala in New York City.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Power Suits

The pair has a very chic matching moment at the 10th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in 2017.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Old-Hollywood Glamour

Strike a pose! The two bring the glitz and glamour to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sleek and Chic

The duo takes Fashion Week by storm in 2017. They make a special appearance at the Saint Laurent runway in Paris.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Imagesfor YSL Beaute
Matching Moment

The Big Little Lies star and her boyfriend prove less is more with their matching all-black outfits. They attend the YSL Beauty Hotel event during Paris Fashion Week.

James Devaney/Getty Images
Night Out

The actress sizzles in a fiery red jumpsuit at the premiere of her movie, Rough Night. Karl looks just as dapper for the special occasion.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Date Night

After one year of dating, the stars celebrate their relationship milestone at the 2017 Emmys.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images
Dazzling Duo

The newly engaged pair turns heads at the 2018 premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Heart-Eyes

The couple steps out at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party, after nearly a year of being engaged. Of the proposal, the actress previously told Rolling Stone, "I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast," she recalled. "I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him!" Shortly after, the actor got down on one knee.

KCS Presse / MEGA
Wedding Bells

Pre-wedding festivities! Ahead of their big day, the couple celebrates with their nearest and dearest at French restaurant Laperouse in June 2019.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
That's Amore

A month after tying the knot, the newlyweds take their love to the city of romance: Italy! According to an eyewitness at the time, the couple looked head over heels for each other. "It was a lovely summer night. The red wine was flowing and they were toasting and enjoying the evening," the observer shared. "They had a lot of laughs and listened to stories from the waiter."

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Fashionable Debut

The newlyweds make their first red carpet appearance as a married couple. The event? The Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show in Paris Fashion Week. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hulu

A month before stepping out at the High Fidelity premiere in February 2020, Zoë candidly opened up about her marriage. "The best part of being married," she told Elle, "is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe."

