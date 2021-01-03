Zooey Deschanel Gushes Over Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Calls Him Her “2020 MVP”

Zooey Deschanel has one person to thank for getting her through 2020: Her boyfriend, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

On Jan. 2, the 500 Days of Summer star shared a photo of her and her honey on Instagram, along with a sweet caption.

"My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," she gushed. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."

Zooey credited her father Caleb Deschanel, a director and cinematographer who recently shot the 2019 version of The Lion King, with taking the picture.

The actress surprised fans when she stepped out with the HGTV star in September 2019. Just two months later, Jonathan and Zooey made their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Awards, and after that, they spent the holidays together.

They were just as inseparable in 2020, and weren't shy about sharing how much they mean to one another in the press. Months before Zooey said Jonathan that helped her get through a tough year—which included dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the reality TV personality also raved about the actress.