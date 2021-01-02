Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Shares Sweet Photos With Husband Mark Peacock

Jonathan Van Ness surprised fans when he announced he was married, and now he's giving everyone a glimpse into his love story with husband Mark Peacock.

Queer Eye hair expert Jonathan Van Ness just gave fans a glimpse into his love story with new husband Mark Peacock

On Jan. 2, the Netflix star posted an Instagram slideshow featuring photos of him and Mark, along with pics leading up to their private wedding day. He also included a sweet caption talking about how he and his new spouse first got together. 

"We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour," the Gay of Thrones actor began the post. "At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth's of dates to come meet my mom & and [sic] friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I'm quite sure he felt the same."

He continued, adding, "Here's some of my favorite moments together and here's to making many more. Thanks so much for your support and love for us!! Love y'all!!"

Photos Jonathan shared include the couple cuddling with their pets, rocking leotards straight out of Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" music video and of course, saying their "I dos" at their wedding. 

Jonathan only announced he was married on Dec. 31. In an Instagram post, he declared that in 2020 he "got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

Though he and Mark had fueled relationship rumors since 2019, they never publicly confirmed their romance. 

While the world may have been kept in the dark, Jonathan's Queer Eye cast mates were well aware that the comedian tied the knot.

"Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!!" Bobby Berk commented on the wedding post. "Love you Mark and Johnny!"

Tan France added, "Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage."

 

With this secret now out in the open, let's hope for more sweet photos in 2021!

