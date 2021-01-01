Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Ring in 2021 With Matching Sparkly Outfits

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Pic of True Thompson

'Tis the season to sparkle!

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson had a memorable and ultra-stylish New Year's Eve, as they adorably matched in silver sequins outfits. The mother-daughter duo dazzled in super glitzy dresses that shined like disco balls—perfect for their celebratory night in.

As for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, she styled her ensemble with a gray blazer that was adorned with larger-than-life feathery cuffs. Khloe also accessorized with a very sparkly headband that had the message "Cheers" displayed on top.

The Good American founder's 2-year-old daughter looked ready to ring in the New Year as well with her shimmery dress, which featured silver fringe at the bottom.

"Happy New Year's! Best party in town," Khloe captioned her Instagram post, alongside a collage of images that captured her and True's festive night. "Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!!"

The reality TV personality closed her message, "Positive blessed vibes only."