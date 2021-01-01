Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Why The Bachelor's Peter Weber Ended Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

E! News has learned exclusively that a recent move to NYC for Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan ultimately made it clear that the romance was over.

By Ryan Gajewski Jan 01, 2021 2:33 AMTags
TVBreakupsThe BachelorGalleriesThe Bachelorette AustraliaCouplesPhotosCelebritiesPeter WeberBachelor Nation
Watch: Madison Prewett & Kelley Flanagan Go Back & Forth About Peter Weber

Alas, a recent bout of turbulence proved too much for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's romance. 

The pilot announced on his Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 31 that the pair had called it quits after nine months together. He explained that their relationship was "filled with countless beautiful memories" but that it "simply didn't work out in the end."

The news was particularly startling to fans, given that the season 24 Bachelor had just shared on Dec. 22 that the couple decided to move to New York City together. As it turned out, the transition to the Big Apple exacerbated their issues.

"Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart," a source tells E! News exclusively. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them."

According to the insider, the third-place finisher from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette is back on the West Coast to ring in 2021.

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

"They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now," the source adds. 

E! News has reached out to both Peter and Kelley for comment.

This has been a bumpy year for a number of Bachelor Nation couples, and the airman was no small part of that. Keep scrolling to revisit all of the dating franchise's matches who sadly announced in 2020 that they had thrown in the towel.

ABC/Paul Hebert
Kendall Long & Joe Amabile

These two seemed like a match made in heaven, but in January, the Bachelor in Paradise pairing shared that they couldn't make things work. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles," they shared in a statement. "We both respect each other's decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."  

ABC/John Fleenor
Peter Weber & Madison Prewett

Following the dramatic finale, the couple announced on Instagram that they'd no longer be pursuing a relationship. "Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further," Peter wrote. "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Madi added in her statement, "I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

Instagram
Chris Soules & Victoria Fuller

This relationship began and ended in quarantine. The pair sparked romance rumors in April, but went their separate ways after more than four months. According to Victoria, she wasn't willing to make the move to Chris' home in Iowa. "I just think that right now, I'm in such a different place than he is," Victoria explained. "It's been so much about other people this year that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish and what I want to get out of this year."

Denise Truscello
Chris Randone & Krystal Nielsen

Just months before their one-year wedding anniversary, the newlyweds shared the news of their divorce. In an emotional statement, the duo said in part, "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

Krystal is now expecting her first baby with boyfriend Mike Bowles.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor thought he found a soulmate in Cassie during his season, but in the end the two decided they are better off as friends. 

Their breakup initially appeared cordial, but after four months, Cassie obtained a restraining order against the former footballer, claiming he was stalking her. Cassie later asked the court to dismiss the restraining order, with Colton explaining in a statement that they came to a "private agreement." 

Instagram
Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen

In August, a source exclusively confirmed to E! News that the couple had ended their engagement. "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore," the insider explained. "Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."

Becca later addressed the breakup, explaining that their decision to split "wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post," alluding to her and Garrett's differing political beliefs.

Instagram
Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum

This couple was believed to be one of the franchise's rare success stories, with the duo getting married and starting a family in their eight years together. But that facade came crashing down when the pair revealed they were separating in October. 

J.P. wrote on Instagram, "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Carly Waddell & Evan Bass

After three years of marriage, the Bachelor in Paradise couple shared the heartbreaking news that they were no longer together. "We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

Instagram
Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan

After his brief engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss and then subsequent split from runner-up Madison Prewett, fans were hopeful that the third time would be the charm for Peter Weber's romance with fellow The Bachelor season 24 standout Kelley Flanagan. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, with the pilot sharing on New Year's Eve that their nine-month relationship was grounded

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," Pete posted to Instagram. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for."

Trending Stories

1

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Lyla

2

True Thompson Looks So Grown Up in Khloe Kardashian's Adorable New Pic

3

Hilaria Baldwin Once Again Addresses Her Heritage and Upbringing

4

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Is Married

5

Bachelorette Tayshia Jokes She Has to "Spruce Up" Zac's "Bachelor Pad"